Gloria J. Gugeler, 91, of Mt Pleasant, died Monday, January 13, 2020 at Savannah Heights Care Center in Mt. Pleasant.

A memorial funeral service for Mrs. Gugeler will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, January 17 at the First United Methodist Church, 309 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. The Reverend David Bracht-Wagner will officiate. Cremation will take place prior to the service. Gloria’s family will greet friends in the church’s Fellowship Hall immediately following the service. Burial will be at a later date at the Riverside Cemetery in Spencer, IA.

Mrs. Gugeler, the former Gloria Jean Ginger, was born November 24, 1928 in Spencer, IA. She was raised in the town of Langdon, Iowa by her parents Donald Lavern and Gladys Lillian (Lawler) Ginger. Gloria attended a 1-room school in Langdon, graduated from Spencer High School, and Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Home Economics. It was at the university that she met her future husband. On June 24, 1951, at the Grace United Methodist Church in Spencer, Gloria were united in marriage to Paul Leroy Gugeler.

Gloria taught Home Economics in schools in Albert City and Laurens, IA. She left teaching for time to raise her family. After her family had moved to Mt. Pleasant, Gloria resumed her teaching profession; she taught Home Economics in Mediapolis, IA.

Gloria was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Mt. Pleasant. At the church, she was a member of the United Methodist Women and the Builders Sunday School Class. She was a member and past officer of P.E.O. Chapter original A in Mt. Pleasant.

In her spare time, Gloria loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, spending time at the lake with her family, and snow skiing. She treasured the many trips she and Paul were able to take. She was a gifted seamstress and very keen in her ability to extend hospitality. Gloria was an adept Bridge player, and enjoyed the many groups she played with.

Those thankful for sharing in Gloria’s life include 2 children and their spouses – James and Rebecca Gugeler of Springville, IA and Joan and Alan Stambaugh of Wichita, KS., deceased son, Thomas’ widow, Tressia and Paul Cain of Plano, TX; 10 grandchildren, Christopher (Rebecca) Gugeler, Molly (John) McKune, Alissa (Jefferson) Hunt, Jamie (Spencer) Jardine, Amber (Austin) Rounds, Danielle (Cory) Sessions, Heather (John) Schliemann, Matthew Stambaugh, Sarah (Kyle) Neufeld, and Nathan Stambaugh; and 27 great-grandchildren.

Preceding Gloria in death were her parents, 3 siblings, Dorothy, Donald, and John Ginger, and son Thomas Gugeler.