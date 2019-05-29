Glenn H. Garringer

Glenn H. Garringer, 59, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 3:00 a.m. Monday, May 26, 2019 at the Van Buren County Hospital, Keosauqua, Iowa.

He was born May 13, 1960 in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Glenn D. and Mamie (Burkett) Garringer.

Glenn met the love of his life, Janet Wood in Florida. They later married August 21, 1999.

Survivors include his wife: Janet of Farmington, Iowa; his daughter: Seleste Garringer of Ottumwa, Iowa; his sister: Teresa (Dan) Hahn of Letts, Iowa; three brothers: Dale (Jennifer) Garringer of Korea, Joe Garringer of Williamsburg, Iowa and Ben (Queenbe) Garringer of Kansas. Also surviving are several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his infant sister and two brothers, John David and Larry D.

Glenn graduated from Auto Mechanics Inc. He traveled the United States as a young man on his beloved bike, Loki, a 1960 Triumph. He enjoyed his travels and making new friends. Glenn also enjoyed listening to music and especially loved his animals Shadoe and Ivy. Glenn worked the last 16 years for Iowa Fire Equipment of Iowa City, as a service technician. Glenn will be greatly missed by his family and special friends.

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington for cremation.

A Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Farmington with Pastor Chad Welch officiating.

A memorial has been established in his memory.

