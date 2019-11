Gladys White

Gladys M. (Mrs. Bill) White, 87, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant.

According to her wishes, Mrs. White will be cremated with a memorial service to be held in the spring of 2020. Inurnment will be in the Forest Home Cemetery.