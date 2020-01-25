Girls State Wrestling from Waverly

Sophomore wrestler Abby Blint of Mt. Pleasant High School just missed making the medal round at the Girl’s State Wrestling Championships in Waverly, Blint was defeated in Saturday’s wrestle backs by Jalynn Goodale of Osage by fall in 1:44. Earlier Saturday morning the 9th ranked sophomore picked up a wrestle back win by fall over Kinzie Hardin of Newton. Friday night Abby opened the tourney with a win by fall over Ashley Bjork of Decorah and then lost her next match by fall to state runnerup from last year Ella Schmidt of Bettendorf. In the 1st round of wrestle backs Friday night Blint won over Kylie Hessenius of Lemars . Abby Blint has a record of 11-6 and now will continue to wrestle for the MPHS Panther wrestling team as they enter the home stretch of the regular season and prepare for sectional tournament competition.