Girls’ Soccer, Softball, Baseball All Cancelled in Area

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

With severe weather expected to hit most of the listening area, several area events are now cancelled.

Mount Pleasant girls’ soccer at Pella, set for 6:00 p.m., has been postponed until tomorrow at the same time and place.

Mount Pleasant softball at Keokuk is rained out. They’ll be at Wapello tomorrow night.

Panther baseball is also cancelled in Keokuk tonight — their third straight cancellation.

And Winfield-Mt. Union baseball and softball tonight is also postponed.

Will the rain ever end?