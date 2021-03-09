Girls’ Basketball: W-MU’s Wachs Named Region Coach of Year

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Winfield — Following a season in which he orchestrated an 18-0 start, Winfield-Mount Union head coach Mitch Wachs has been named the Class 1A Southeast Region Coach of the Year, announced yesterday by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

Wachs led the Lady Wolves to the district final where they ultimately defeated by Notre Dame who went on to play Springville in the substate final.

Just two years ago this bunch was 5-17, last year they were 12-11.

Next year Winfield-Mount Union will return top scorer Bradie Buffington and All-Conference forward Jobey Malone amongst others.

Also being honored on the Class 1A All-Region Southeast team were: