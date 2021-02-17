Girls’ Basketball: Van Buren’s Manning Saves Day, Guides Warriors to Semis

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — Isabel Manning hit a go-ahead jumper with just over :30 seconds remaining as Van Buren County rallied for a 46-45 win over Louisa-Muscatine last night in a Class 2A quarterfinal.

Manning, who is the state’s top scorer regardless of class, poured in a game-high 30 points to go along with 13 rebounds.

There’s almost no doubt she’s the state’s most valuable player.

Louisa-Muscatine was led by Kylee Sanders’ 20 points.

Van Buren advances to the Class 2A semis, where they will take on Iowa City Regina in Keosauqua.

Regina knocked off Mediapolis 54-49 yesterday evening.

Tip is set for 7:00 p.m.