Girls’ Basketball: Undefeated W-MU Girls Back in Action in Second Round

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The second round of the IGHSAU Basketball Tournament kicks off tonight in Class 1A, where several area teams are back in action.

The KILJ Tournament Trail brings us to Winfield-Mount Union High School tonight where the Lady Wolves will take on Calamus-Wheatland.

Winfield, 17-0, is coming off a 53-42 win in their opener over Holy Trinity.

Calamus-Wheatland, who upped their ledger to 12-8, defeated Lone Tree 53-20 in their playoff opener.

They’ve won four of their last five.

Addy Widel leads the Warriors scoring 11.9 points per game, while Alison Boeckman scores 11.1 points per game.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:00 p.m.

You can listen on FM 105.5 and kilj.com with the KILJ Tournament Trail Tip-Off Show beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Other matchups tonight will see: