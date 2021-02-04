Girls’ Basketball: Super Conference Announces Shootout Schedule

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(KILJ) — The Southeast Iowa Super Conference has released their Conference Shootout schedule, as released by conference spokesman Don Lamm.

Columbus Community and Hillcrest Academy are not fielding teams for the shootout, so New London and Cardinal will not have a contest.

The Shootout Games are set for February 5th.

At West Burlington it will be Mediapolis squaring off with No. 11 (1A) Notre Dame and No. 10 (1A) Winfield-Mount Union hooking up with West Burlington.

At Van Buren County, Louisa-Muscatine will meet up with No. 15 (2A) Van Buren.

The Central Lee site will house Wapello, who is set to tango with Central Lee.

WACO is now set to host Pekin, instead of playing at Central Lee in a quad.

In Danville, the host Bears will take on Lone Tree, while Highland will scrap with Holy Trinity.

You can view the whole schedule here: