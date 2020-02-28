Girls Basketball: Stewart Named Second Team Choice

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — Mount Pleasant senior Lydia Stewart was honored today by the Southeast Conference as a second-team all-conference choice.

No Panthers were first-team selections.

Stewart helped steer Mount Pleasant to an 8-win season by averaging a team-best 8.0 points per game.

The Panthers also had two Honorable Mention choices in junior Emma Huckabone and Tristian Shull.

Mount Pleasant will return all but three players from this year’s squad, who improved their ledger by three games from a season ago.