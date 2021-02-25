Girls’ Basketball: Notre Dame’s Rally Falls Short, Springville to State

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo Courtesy: John Lovretta / thehawkeye.com)

Muscatine — For the second consecutive year the Notre Dame Nike girls’ basketball team fell short of their ultimate goal.

The Nikes shot just 5-of-21 from three-point land as the No. 8 Springville Orioles bounced Notre Dame 65-57 in a Class 1A Region Final last night at Muscatine High School.

“Two years in a row now, we were knocking on the door. Hopefully next year is the year. We’ll be back at this game next year and hopefully we will bust the door down” head coach Jim Myers said.

The win propelled the Orioles to the Class 1A Girls’ State Basketball Tournament where they will play top-seeded Algona Bishop Garrigan.

The explosive Nike offense was held in check by the Orioles in the first half, as Springville limited Notre Dame to just 19 first half points.

Springville’s 10-4 second quarter run allowed them to hold an eight-point lead into recess.

Notre Dame came alive in the third quarter taking a two-point lead at the three minute mark of the quarter — only to see the Orioles jump a quick 8-0 run on the back of two made triples by guard Grace Matus.

The Nikes rallied again in the fourth quarter to pull within one at 41-40 after a pair of Megan Harrell free throws.

Yet it seemed that every time Notre Dame tried to spark a rally, the Orioles made a big play.

“We’d get some momentum back and then we’d give up something easy or we’d foul. Pick your poison. It was one of those that we did. We had our chances.” Myers said.

Making them for Springville last night was Lauren Wilson, who had a game-high 26 points.

Notre Dame did not have an answer for her inside presence.

Springville did their part down the stretch to put the game on ice, canning 5-of-6 free throws, with Molly Stamp hitting the final four of the game.

Regan Engberg and Karli Artman paced the Nikes with 15 points apiece, while Megan Harrell finished with 12.

Katy Stephens chipped in with nine.

“I’m just so proud of this group. You know I’m dealing with things, and they gave me everything they had. It just wasn’t enough.” Myers explained.

The loss closes Notre Dame’s season at 19-2.