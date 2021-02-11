Girls’ Basketball: No. 9 WMU Starts Tournament Trail Tonight

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The Girls’ Class 1A Playoffs will begin around the state tonight, which means it’s time to kick off the KILJ Tournament Trail.

Tonight, we travel to Winfield-Mount Union, as the undefeated No. 9 ranked Wolves take on Holy Trinity (5-16) in a Class 1A Region 5 first round tilt.

This will be the first matchup between schools this year.

Holy Trinity has won five straight in the series, however.

The Wolves, a balanced attack, are led by Bradie Buffington — a sophomore — who is averaging 9.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Senior Farrah Nelson averages 8.2 points and 7.2 boards, while Kyndal Townsley sits at 7.2 points per game entering postseason play.

The winner of tonight’s contest will take on either Calamus-Wheatland or Lone Tree in a second round matchup next Tuesday.

Holy Trinity is led by freshman Mary Kate Bendlage, who averages 7.0 points per game.

Brooke Mueller chips in with 6.2 points per game for the Crusaders, as well.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:00 p.m.

You can listen on FM 105.5 or online here.

In other regional action, No. 10 Notre Dame will look to begin their postseason push with a bang, when they host New London. The winner of that tilt will get either WACO or Highland in the second round.

They’ll tip at Notre Dame High School at 7:00 p.m. this evening.