Girls’ Basketball: No. 10 Winfield-Mount Union Surges Late, Stays Perfect

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Letts) — The No. 10 (1A) Winfield-Mount Union girls’ used a 17-11 fourth quarter run to pull out a clutch, 44-43 win over Louisa-Muscatine last night in Letts — keeping their perfect season alive.

It’s the kind of gritty win that can springboard a postseason run.

Trailing 32-27 entering the fourth, Winfield-Mount Union got hot from the field winning the final quarter by six to squeak out the road win.

Farrah Nelson had 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wolves (5-of-8 FG) while Bradie Buffington chipped in with nine points and five boards.

Sophomore Keetyn Townsley finished with eight points and hit two big threes for Winfield-Mount Union.

Jami Wilkerson had five assists to aid the Wolves offensive attack.

The win moved Winfield-Mount Union to 16-0 and 10-0 in the Super Conference.

It also meant sweeping the season series with Louisa-Muscatine for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Off until Friday, Winfield-Mount Union will rest up before hosting Lone Tree (3-10).

Tip is set for 6:00 p.m.

View the full box score here.