Girls’ Basketball: New London Falls to Notre Dame, Myers Wins No. 100

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo Courtesy: Johanna Myers)

Burlington — Jim Myers earned win No. 100 at Notre Dame as the No. 10 (1A) Nike girls’ basketball team picked up a 63-37 win over New London in the first round of the Class 1A, Region 5 playoffs last night at Father Minnett Gymnasium.

Megan Harrell led all scorers with 26 for the Nikes — she also canned five three-pointers — while Karli Artman added 10 points.

Marah Hartrick paced New London with 12 points, while Ashlyn McSorely added eight.

Sophie Malott scored seven for New London, who ended their season 3-16.

Notre Dame now advances to the second round where they will take on WACO, who defeated Highland last night.