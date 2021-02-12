Girls’ Basketball: New London Falls to Notre Dame, Myers Wins No. 100

Girls’ Basketball: New London Falls to Notre Dame, Myers Wins No. 100Written by Nathan Bloechl on February 12, 2021
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
(Photo Courtesy: Johanna Myers)
Burlington — Jim Myers earned win No. 100 at Notre Dame as the No. 10 (1A) Nike girls’ basketball team picked up a 63-37 win over New London in the first round of the Class 1A, Region 5 playoffs last night at Father Minnett Gymnasium.
Megan Harrell led all scorers with 26 for the Nikes — she also canned five three-pointers — while Karli Artman added 10 points.
Marah Hartrick paced New London with 12 points, while Ashlyn McSorely added eight.
Sophie Malott scored seven for New London, who ended their season 3-16.
Notre Dame now advances to the second round where they will take on WACO, who defeated Highland last night.