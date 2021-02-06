Girls’ Basketball: Lopreato’s Monster Double-Double Lifts Panthers to Win No. 10

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Burlington) — Andrea Lopreato finished with 37 points and 16 rebounds, as the Mount Pleasant girls’ basketball team erupted for a 62-52 over Burlington last night at Johannsen Gymnasium in Burlington.

Lopreato outscored the Grayhounds by herself for three quarters, before Burlington’s Alexis Standard got hot.

The Panthers, who held double-digit leads at halftime and the third quarter, saw Standard can six 3-pointers on her way to 26 points, cutting the lead to single digits twice in the fourth quarter.

Lopreato though would take over when her team needed it the most.

The Southeast Conference Player of the Year candidate finished 13-for-20 from the field, while hitting a perfect 10-for-10 from the foul line.

As a team, the Panthers shot 15-for-17 from the charity stripe, which helped them put the game on ice late.

“She just gets after it” head coach Curt Watson said, postgame.

“She’s taken a huge step forward this year, she’s more confident. Tonight I don’t think I’ve seen her play as well as she did. Taking it the hole, making free throws. She played really well tonight” Watson explained.

Karysn Lamm and Tristian Shull both chipped in with eight points for Mount Pleasant, who improved to 10-9 and 5-4 in the Southeast Conference.

The Panthers will host Pekin today for a nonconference matchup.

Tip is set for 5:00 p.m.

You can listen on FM 105.5.

Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have the call beginning at 4:45 p.m. with the Panther Tipoff Show.