Girls’ Basketball: Lopreato, Panthers, Ready for Revenge on Keokuk in 4A First Rounder

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The Mount Pleasant girls’ basketball team (11-9) is set for their playoff opener tonight when Curt Watson’s group heads to Keokuk (10-7) for a Class 4A, Region 4 quarterfinal.

The winner will take on top-seeded North Scott (13-2) Saturday night in the Quad Cities.

The Chiefs swept the season series over Mount Pleasant, earning a 38-37 road win on December 11th, while taking their most recent matchup 49-31 in a game played at Keokuk High School.

Keokuk is led by junior forward Abby Wolter, who averages 20.1 points per game and 7.4 rebounds while shooting over 41% from three point land.

Meanwhile, Mount Pleasant’s terrific sophomore tandem of Andrea Lopreato and Tristian Shull lead the Panthers.

Lopreato is averaging a double-double, pouring in just south of 17 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Shull is tops in the conference in assists and averages 10 points per night.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7:00 p.m. from Keokuk High School.

You can listen on FM 105.5 with the KILJ Tournament Trail Tip-Off Show beginning at 6:45 p.m.

John Kuhens and Kent Bennett will have the call.