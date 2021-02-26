Girls’ Basketball: Lopreato Headlines Panthers on All-Conference List

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo Courtesy: Andy Krutsinger // southeastiowaunion.com)

KILJ — Mount Pleasant sophomore forward Andrea Lopreato was recognized by Southeast Conference officials yesterday as a 1st Team All-Conference selection following her terrific campaign for Curt Watson’s group.

Lopreato led Mount Pleasant with 16.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game, all while contributing two assists, three steals and a block per contest, as well.

Her capstone performance was a February 5th drubbing of Burlington, where Lopreato set the school record for points in a game with 37 (13-of-19 FG), while snagging 16 rebounds.

Joining Lopreato on the 1st Team were the Fairfield tandem of Danielle Breen and Hannah Simpson, Abby Wolter of Keokuk (Conference POY) and Fort Madison’s Malarie Ross and Brandy Walker.

Lopreato’s classmate Tristian Shull was named 2nd Team All-Conference by the coaches, as well.

Shull averaged 9.5 points her second year on the varsity floor, leading the conference with nearly four assists per game.

She finished second on the team in steals per game with 2.7.

Both Emma Huckabone and Kenna Lamm were named to the Honorable Mention All-Conference list.

Lamm, Huckabone, Ava Lowery, Karsyn Lamm and Emma Rugg were all Academic All-Conference selections for the Panthers as well.

Mount Pleasant closed their season with a record of 11-10.