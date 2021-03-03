Girls’ Basketball: Four W-MU Lady Wolves Headline 1st-Team All-SEISC

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo Courtesy: southeastiowaunion.com)

The Southeast Iowa Super Conference has announced their 2020-21 All Conference Basketball teams and several from the area have been recognized for their terrific efforts this season.

First Team South Division

Sydney Marlow, West Burlington

Mya Merschman, Central Lee

Isabel Manning, Van Buren County

Marah Hartrick, New London

Annaka Harris, West Burlington

Katy Stephens, Notre Dame

Ellah Kissell, WACO

Drew Fox, Danville

First Team North Division

Farrah Nelson, WMU

Bradie Buffington, WMU

Kyndal Townsley, WMU

Jobey Malone, WMU

Hallie Mohr, Mediapolis

Isabel Manning and Mya Merschman were named Co-Players of the Year in the South Division after finishing No. 1 and No. 2 in the state in scoring in all classes.

Manning averaged 30.2 points per game for the Warriors this season, while Merschman scored 27.6 points per game.

Lisa Graber (WACO) was announced as the Coach of the Year in the South Division, while Mitch Wachs (W-MU) was named the Coach of the Year in the North Division.

Wachs helped guide the Lady Wolves to an 18-0 start before falling to the Nikes of Notre Dame in district final play.

Here’s the full list: