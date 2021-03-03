Girls’ Basketball: Four W-MU Lady Wolves Headline 1st-Team All-SEISC

Girls’ Basketball: Four W-MU Lady Wolves Headline 1st-Team All-SEISCWritten by Nathan Bloechl on March 3, 2021
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
(Photo Courtesy: southeastiowaunion.com)
The Southeast Iowa Super Conference has announced their 2020-21 All Conference Basketball teams and several from the area have been recognized for their terrific efforts this season.
First Team South Division
- Sydney Marlow, West Burlington
- Mya Merschman, Central Lee
- Isabel Manning, Van Buren County
- Marah Hartrick, New London
- Annaka Harris, West Burlington
- Katy Stephens, Notre Dame
- Ellah Kissell, WACO
- Drew Fox, Danville
First Team North Division
- Farrah Nelson, WMU
- Bradie Buffington, WMU
- Kyndal Townsley, WMU
- Jobey Malone, WMU
- Hallie Mohr, Mediapolis
Isabel Manning and Mya Merschman were named Co-Players of the Year in the South Division after finishing No. 1 and No. 2 in the state in scoring in all classes.
Manning averaged 30.2 points per game for the Warriors this season, while Merschman scored 27.6 points per game.
Lisa Graber (WACO) was announced as the Coach of the Year in the South Division, while Mitch Wachs (W-MU) was named the Coach of the Year in the North Division.
Wachs helped guide the Lady Wolves to an 18-0 start before falling to the Nikes of Notre Dame in district final play.
Here’s the full list:SEI Girls All Conference Basketball 2020-2021 (5)