Girl Scouts Donate 26,580 Boxes of Cookies to the Military

Multiple Girl Scouts Earn Trip to Disney World through Cookie Sale Program

April 17, 2018 (Burlington, Iowa) – For the 2018 Cookie Sale Program, Girl Scouts in eastern Iowa and western Illinois set a goal of donating 2,018 cases of cookies to the military. Thanks to the generous support from our communities, Girl Scouts collected 2,215 cases, totaling 26,580 boxes of cookies. This Girl Scout tradition is sure to put a smile on the faces of our military!

In total, Girl Scouts in the Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois Council sold 1,329,452 boxes of cookies.

Disney World

A new prize was introduced to Girl Scouts in 2018 as well. Every girl that sold 2,500 boxes of cookies or more earned a trip to the most magical place on earth, Disney World! In the incentive’s first year, six girls across the council territory earned this top prize.

• Maci Caulkins, Kindergarten, Galesburg, Illinois – 2,569 boxes

• Josie Bothell, grade 3, Mt. Vernon, Iowa – 2,523 boxes

• Veronica Uy, grade 3, Davenport, Iowa – 2,523 boxes

• Xianne McChesney, grade 9, Burlington, Iowa – 2,507 boxes

• Madalynn Campbell, grade 2, Moline, Illinois – 2,501 boxes

• Allena Hupfeld, grade 4, Conrad, Iowa – 2,500 boxes

About Girl Scout Cookies

The tradition of Girl Scouts selling cookies has been around for more than 100 years. Proceeds from cookie purchases stay local and help ensure quality, local programming for girls and support for volunteers. From offering financial assistance to girls in underserved areas to building a premier summer camp, the Cookie Sale Program has brought many positive initiatives to our communities. The Cookie Sale Program also provides troops the opportunity to raise funds and fuel the exciting opportunities they have planned for the year. Whether it’s a trip she’ll never forget, a service project that will change her community forever, or the opportunity to build a lifetime of memories at camp, Girl Scout Cookies help make it all happen!

When a girl participates in the Cookie Sale Program, she is exposed to unique experiences and learns essential life skills. Her confidence soars, and the leader in her begins to step up in powerful, everyday ways. When she speaks to a customer for the first time, steps up to help her troop earn a goal, and creates a strategy to have a successful sale, she is learning business skills that will last a lifetime.

About Girl Scouts

Through the Girl Scout Program, girls learn to face challenges head-on, embrace failure as a learning opportunity, create lasting relationships, and find dynamic solutions to social issues—

all while building the skills and courage they need to take the lead every day and empower themselves for life. To join or volunteer, visit

www.GirlScoutsToday.org.