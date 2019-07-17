Giannettino to Lead SCC Fundraising and Development Office

West Burlington, IA — Southeastern Community College recently named Val Giannettino as its new Executive Director of Institutional Advancement.

A long-time resident of southeastern Iowa, Giannettino comes to SCC after serving as Development Director at Notre Dame High School in Burlington for over 12 years. In her new position, she will work directly with the SCC Foundation Board, the SCC Alumni Board, and college and community groups to identify and support important college initiatives.

“I feel fortunate to have this opportunity to work in an environment that is so positive and do work that is meaningful and truly serves the region,” she says. “I think the SCC Foundation mission says it best – ‘To help each student make a living, make a life and make a difference.’”

SCC President Dr. Michael Ash is looking forward to having Giannettino on the team.

“Our motto at SCC is that ‘it’s all about the students,’ and Val has already demonstrated that student success is as the forefront of her mind in the way she approaches her work,” he says. “We are very lucky to have her on board.”

Giannettino says the feeling is mutual.

“Dr. Ash has been so supportive and such a blessing for SCC. I look forward to joining the incredible team of people at SCC to keep the positive momentum going.”

Giannettino’s photo is available for download here: https://www.scciowa.edu/marketing/2019/Photos/Val.Giannettino.jpg