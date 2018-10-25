Gertrude M. Kruse

Gertrude M. Kruse, 90, of Salem, Iowa, passed away at 3:32 a.m. Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at her home.

Born May 6, 1928 in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of George and Anna (Stuekerjuergen) Mehmert. On May 2, 1953, she married LeRoy Kruse. He preceded her in death on September 13, 2015.

Survivors include her five children: Sandy (Gary) Moeller of Des Moines, Iowa; Sherry (Jerry) Kramer of Dallas, Texas, Debra Kruse-Hart of Dallas, Texas, Randy (Angie) Kruse of Salem, Iowa and Diane (Harry) Daugherty of Marion, Iowa; eight grandchildren: Brad, Heidi, Sean, Arielle, Charles, Sheldon, Jeromy and Christopher; seven great grandchildren; two sisters: Rosie Ping of West Point, Iowa and Ceil Kruse of Donnellson, Iowa. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: LeRoy; three sisters: Martha, Ruth and Marietta and two brothers: Joe and Barney.

Gertrude was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Houghton where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She was former member of St. Ann’s Daughters of Isabella. Gertrude worked at Sheaffer Pen Co. in Fort Madison and Mt. Pleasant Wal-Mart. She enjoyed sewing, talking to others, music, cooking, baking, the family farm and spending time with her grandchildren.

Friends may call after 2:30 p.m. Friday, October 26, 2018, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Houghton where family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 3:00 p.m. and a Christian Wake Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the church.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 27, 2018, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Houghton with Father Bruce DeRammelaere as celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her memory for the Holy Trinity Catholic Schools Music Boosters.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements.

On-line condolences to the family may be made at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.