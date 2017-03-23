Gertrude “Gert” Mohrfeld

Gertrude “Gert” Mohrfeld, 95, of Marshalltown, IA and formerly of Fort Madison, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at the Iowa River Hospice House in Marshalltown, IA. Gert was born May 11, 1921 to Henry and Clara (Stuekerjuergen) Umthun. She was raised in the St. Paul and Pilot Grove areas. She graduated from St. John’s High School in Houghton. On April 2, 1940 she married Theodore “Toby” Mohrfeld in St. Paul, IA. He preceded her in death on March 20, 1998. Together, they farmed in the St. Paul area. Upon retirement they moved to Ft. Madison and helped their son start up Matt’s Greenhouse. Gert enjoyed working in the greenhouse for many years. Toby and Gert were a constant in their children’s lives. Mary Claire of Ames, James (Helen) of Tomball, TX, Ted (Paula) of Mt. Pleasant, Richard (Peg) of Ft. Madison, Anne (LeRoy) Schulte of Marshalltown, Jean (Leroy) Anderson of Maquoketa, Adele (Bud) Lampe, Dan (Brenda) of West Point, Matthew (Beth) of Ft. Madison; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and a sister in law, Darlene Umthun of Ft. Madison, IA. Gert was preceded in death by husband, 1-daughter: Adele “Delli”, 2-brothers & 1-sister.

Friends may call after 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2017 with the family to receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and a wake service to be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening all at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory in Fort Madison. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Ss. Mary & Joseph Church in Fort Madison with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating. Burial will be held at St. James Cemetery in St. Paul, IA. A memorial has been established for the Holy Trinity Elementary School Building Fund. Online condolences may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.