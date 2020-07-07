Geraldine M. Widmer

Geraldine M. Widmer, 84, of Kalona, formerly of Wayland, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Pleasantview Home in Kalona. A memorial service will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM Sugar Creek Mennonite Church in Wayland, Iowa with Pastor Rachelle Luitjens officiating. Burial will follow at the Sugar Creek Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. A memorial fund has been established for Sugar Creek Mennonite Church or Iowa City Hospice.