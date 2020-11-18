Gerald S. Sammons

Gerald S. Sammons, 80, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Henry County Health Center.

Gerald was born August 27, 1940 to Clem Arthur and Lottie Mae (Messer) Sammons. He was the last surviving of nine children. He was the first baby in Mt. Pleasant that was delivered by the late Dr. Stewart Jackson. Gerald graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1958. He worked for Hearth and Home Technologies for 35 years retiring in 2000.

Gerald enjoyed Old Western movies, working outside, and bird watching. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years. Gerald coached his children in Little League baseball and softball. He was an avid Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye fan. Gerald especially enjoyed when his grand and great grandchildren came to visit.

On September 1, 1960, Gerald married Maxine Hill in the Fireside Room at the First Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant. They were parents to three children; Curtis of Mt. Pleasant, Cathy (Pete) Hinkle of Lockridge, and Brian, deceased. He also had 4 granddaughters; Brittany (Jeremy) Eland of Mt. Pleasant, Breanne (Donald) Bebb of North Liberty, Ashau Sammons (finance Cody Tusing) of Mt. Pleasant, and Courtney Sammons of Mt. Pleasant. He is also survived by his seven adored great-granddaughters; Nevaeh, Azaylia, Kenley, Zoey, Adelynn, Lennox, and Hailey.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Virgil, Oral (Coke), and Clem (Junior); and five sisters; Hazel Garrison, Cecil Milks, Wanda Gill, Esther Rouse, and an infant sister Dorothy.

Visitation will be held from 12:00-600 PM Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel. Family will not be present. Graveside Services will be Friday, November 20, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Forest Home Cemetery with Pastor Guy Sammons officiating. Please follow social distancing guidelines and masks are required. Memorials may be directed to Henry County Health Center Ambulance Services. www.powellfuneralhomes.com