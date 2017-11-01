Georgia Harmeyer

Georgia Harmeyer, 90, formerly of West Point, Iowa, passed away in Liberty, Missouri on October 27, 2017. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Henry Harmeyer, and by her grandson, Charles Bennett “Henry” Ledbetter.

Georgia Del Clark was born May 16, 1927, at Hillsboro, Iowa, the only child of Fay Irvin and Burl Madison Clark. She was married to Don Harmeyer on February 5th, 1951, at St. Mary’s Church, West Point, Iowa. They were the parents of four children: Allan Harmeyer (Katherine) of Phoenix, AZ; Charles Harmeyer (Cecelia) of Fort Myers, Florida; Lisa Harmeyer Ledbetter (Ben) of Liberty, Missouri; and Dean Harmeyer (Yas Sadri) of Dallas, Texas. There are six surviving grandchildren.

A graduate of Mount Pleasant Iowa High School in 1944, Mrs. Harmeyer received an AA degree from Stephens College in 1946, and a BA degree from the University of Missouri in Columbia in 1948. She did graduate work at Western Illinois University and Penn State. Mrs. Harmeyer was a secondary teacher and assistant principal at Marquette Catholic School in West Point, Iowa for 24 years, retiring in 1989. At Marquette, she was the drill team coordinator in the 1970s.

Mrs. Harmeyer was the first president of the Marquette Foundation when founded in 1984. Interested in education, she was a member of the West Point Independent School Board at the time of its consolidation into the Fort Madison, Iowa Community School District. She served as a member of the West Point Library Board during the 1950’s and again from 1990-94.

Active in community affairs, she was a life member of Holtz-Geers American Legion Auxiliary unit, serving as president from 1958-59, and 1977-78. She was First District Auxiliary President in 1964-65, and was a department chairperson for Auxiliary committees and a counselor at American Legion Girls State in 1972.

Additional affiliations included Lifetime Member of the University of Missouri Alumni Association, Lifetime Member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Lifetime Member of P.E.O., Lifetime Member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Lifetime Member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, and Founding Member of The US Korean War Memorial in Washington DC, which she and Don attended as representatives of Iowa, and a Lifetime Member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Her interest in genealogy led to her membership in Daughters of the American Colonists and other genealogical societies. She served as president of the Old Fort Genealogy Society, Fort Madison, Iowa, in 1985-86.

She and Don were residents of West Point for many years before retiring to golf and bridge in Columbia, Missouri where they enjoyed many friends. She spent later years with her daughter Lisa’s family in both Birmingham, Alabama and Liberty, Missouri. In addition to civic and social organizations, Georgia was an supporter of veterans and their families, as well as those who are forgotten due to poverty or unforeseen circumstances. She was a lifelong fan of the University of Missouri sports teams, and she adored animals and had numerous pets throughout her 90 years. She was loved for her teachings of non-judgment of others and her belief that kindness, forgiveness and simplicity still has a place in this world.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 11, 2017 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until noon in the Ossenbrink Center at St. Mary’s Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Holy Trinity Catholic School Foundation or the West Point American Legion Auxiliary.

The Schmitz Funeral Homes in West Point are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com