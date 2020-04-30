Georgia Garvey Horan

Georgia Ann Garvey Horan, 83, of Des Moines died Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

She was born June 7, 1936 in Eagle Center, Iowa to George Edmund and Mary Ruth Kelly Garvey. She was the eldest of 10 children and raised two sons. She worked as a secretary and in retail and sales for various companies until she retired. She was an active church member and volunteer for many charities.

Georgia is survived by her son, Joseph (Patti) Horan, and grandpup Chevy; siblings, Jim (Sandy) Garvey, Don (Rosanne) Garvey, Charlene Horn, Mike (Judy) Garvey, David Garvey, Elizabeth Henderson, and Kenny (Melinda) Garvey; and many nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son Martin; brothers Bill and Daryl, and grandpups Molly and Sadie.

The family would like to thank the staff at Iowa Methodist Hospital and Fleur Heights Nursing home for their wonderful care of Georgia.

Her body has been cremated and in keeping with the Governor’s executive order during the COVID-19 health crisis, a private family graveside service will be held at St. Alphonsus Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant with Father Paul Connolly officiating. Elliott Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.