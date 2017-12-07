George Murray

George Murray, 77, of Keosauqua, Iowa passed away in the early morning hours of December 5, 2017 at his home. George was born February 29, 1940 to Floyd and Christina Overlander Giberson Murray in Fairfield, Iowa. He was given March first as his official birth date, but always enjoyed being a leap year baby. He married Sandra Cox in August of 1959. They were married 58 years.

George spent 32 years in government service beginning with ten years in the U S Coast Guard. The last five of those years were in Coast Guard Intelligence. In 1968, he joined Customs Agency Services and worked the docks of Portland, Oregon. When the Drug Enforcement Agency was formed in 1972, he was taken into the new organization and worked the Mexican border in McAllen, Texas until 1985. He was transferred overseas and served as an instructor to foreign narcotics officers in Asia.

George is survived by his wife, Sandra; two daughters, Michelle Murray and husband, John Wuollet of Brooten, Minnesota, and Marcelle Murray and Ron Watkins, of Keosauqua; one son, Shannon Murray of Keosauqua; four grandchildren, Caleb and Mary Wuollet, Kristen Gabehart, Colt (Rylee) Schultz; one great-grandchild, Isabella Schultz; two sisters, Ruth Remick of Oquawka, Illinois, Janet Keefer of Plainview, Illinois; a sister-in-law, Mary Cohenour of Fairfield, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, Patrick, brother, Jack Giberson and brothers-in-law; Phil Keefer, Don Remick, Dean, Ronald, Marvin, Larry and Bill Cox and sisters-in-law, Naomi Patterson and Karen Salter.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Pittsburg Cemetery in Pittsburg with Rev. Steven Rasmussen officiating. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 8, 2017 with family present to greet friends from 5 – 7:00 p.m. at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.