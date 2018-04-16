Gene Bumgarner

Gene E. Bumgarner, age 86, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away Thursday, April 12. Friends may call after 12 pm Tuesday at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington where the family will meet with friends from 5-7 pm. There will be a Masonic Service at 6:30 pm at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 18 at the Farmington United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmintotn with full military rites by the Farmington American Legion. Memorials have been established in his memory for the Farmington EMT’s or Farmington United Methodist accessibiity. Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. On line condolences to the family may be left at schmitzfuneralhomes.com.