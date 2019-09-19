Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019) – The price of retail gasoline in Iowa rose $.08 this week, closing at $2.48 per gallon. Diesel prices in Iowa were $.06 higher, closing at $2.83 per gallon.

Crude Oil Summary

The price of global crude oil rose this week on the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) by $1.76 per barrel over last week, currently priced at $58.04.

Brent crude oil rose $2.21, and it is currently priced at $63.45.

One year ago, WTI crude sold for $69.85 and Brent crude was at $79.25.

Motor Fuels

As of Tuesday, September 17, the price of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $2.48 across Iowa according to AAA. This is $.08 higher than last week and $.28 lower than one year ago. The national average on Tuesday was $2.65, $.08 higher than last week’s price.

Retail diesel prices in Iowa were $.06 higher than last week’s price with a statewide average of $2.83. One year ago, diesel prices averaged $3.13 in Iowa. The current Iowa diesel price is $.14 less than the national average of $2.97.

Wholesale ethanol prices rose $.06 from last week’s price, currently at $1.39.

The current Des Moines Terminal/Rack Prices are $1.77 for U87-E10, $2.08 for Unleaded 87 (clear), ULSD#2 is at $2.05, ULSD#1 is at $2.32, and E-70 is priced at $1.57 per gallon.

Heating Fuels

Natural Gas prices rose $.06 at the Henry Hub reporting site and currently priced at $2.63/MMbtu.

Continuing throughout the summer months, we will only report retail-heating oil and propane prices in Iowa once a month.

Tips for saving energy on the road or at home are available at energy.gov and fueleconomy.gov.