Gary Wayne Parker

Gary Wayne Parker, 78, of Douds, Iowa went to be with his Lord on April 18, 2018 surrounded by his family. He was born on March 4, 1940 to Louie Sr. and Bessie Winters Parker in Bonaparte, Iowa. He graduated from Bonaparte High School in 1958. Gary married Selma Smith on July 3, 1960 at Harrisburg Baptist Church. Together Gary and Selma raised three daughters.

Gary worked several years for Bluebird Midwest and previously at the Fairfield Glove Factory. He was an active member of the Zion Bible Church. He was a boy scout leader and taught Bible School and Sunday School along with his wife, Selma. Gary enjoyed building things and always had a project that he and Selma were working on. He spent many hours as a mentor to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Teaching them how to build things, use tools and how to fish. He was known for his delicious breakfasts cooked over a campfire stove, especially his pancakes. Gary loved camping, fishing and especially loved spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Selma; three daughters, Kimberly (Kenny) Yates of Revere, Missouri, Brenda (Kenny) Halls of Douds, Iowa, Carla (Kurt) Mertens of Houghton, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Khela Lovell, Stephanie Halls, Camilla DaVolt, John Quintin Kite, Darian Mertens, Dylan Mertens, Sierra Mertens, Makayla Mertens; two step-grandchildren, Jennifer Tipton, David Yates; 23 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barb Troutman, Beverly (Daniel) Maderis; two brothers, Ronald (Kimberly) Parker and Richard (Lori) Parker.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stillborn son; two brothers, Louie Parker, Jr., Donald Parker; a sister, Carolyn Morris; and a granddaughter, Shyla Mertens.

Per Gary’s wishes, his body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Zion Bible Church with Pastor Phil Ross officiating. Visitation will be at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Zion Bible Church and will continue until the time of the service. Memorial contributions in Gary’s honor may be made to HCI Hospice of Mount Pleasant or the Zion Bible Church and may be left at the church or mailed to Selma Parker, 19594 Rte V64, Douds, IA 52551. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.