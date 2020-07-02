Gary W. Steward

Gary W. Steward, 78, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at his residence.

According to Gary’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. Cremation has been entrusted to the Kimzey Funeral Home. On line condolences may be left at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Gary Wayne Steward was born October 26, 1941 In Mt. Pleasant. He was the son of Carroll Clark and Opal Irene (McGraw) Steward. He received his education in the schools of Mt. Pleasant and Mediapolis. Gary was a long time truck driver, driving over the road trucks for several companies.

Prior to his truck driving career, Gary served 3 tours of duty in the US Army. He was inducted on July 19, 1963 at Ft. Benning, GA. He served with Company C of the 554th Engineers Battalion. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant at Oakland, CA on February 23, 1969. He reenlisted on March 2, 1970 at Ft. Des Moines, IA. He served as a construction mechanic supervisors with Company C, 97th Engineer Battalion of the Fifth US Army. He was honorable discharged on March 7, 1971 at Ft. Riley, KS. Prior to his discharge, his final enlistment was on March 2, 1971 at Ft. Des Moines, serving with the NHC 20th Engineers Battalion. He was honorably discharged on December 12, 1973 at Ft. Campbell, KY.

Survivors include 3 children – Tammy Steward and Kevin Steward, both of Burlington, IA and Shawn (Katie) Steward of Tacoma, WA; 5 siblings – Ronnie Steward of Mediapolis, Charlotte Vigue of Mt. Pleasant, Carol Keck of New London, Connie (Francis) Palmer of Atalissa and Nancie Steward of New London, as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

His parents, a son – Travis Steward, a brother – Merle Steward, 4 sisters – Susan, Sandy and Anna Mae Steward and Sharon Vaughn and a sister in infancy precede Gary in death.