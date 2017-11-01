Gary W. Brown

Gary W. Brown, 68, of Mediapolis and formerly of Mt. Pleasant, died unexpectedly at his residence on Monday, October 30, 2017.

A funeral service for Gary Brown will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. The Reverend David R. Plooster, Great River Health Systems Chaplain, will officiate. Burial will be in the Cedar Creek Cemetery. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 9:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM on Friday.

Gary Wayne Brown was born October 29, 1949 in Mt. Pleasant. He was the son of Rex Ralph and Meta (Moyle) Brown. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1968. He was previously married to Karen S. Wilkins. On October 16, 2007 in Burlington, Gary was united in marriage to Marlene Belzer.

Gary was a longtime electrician. He attended the United Electronics Institute in West Des Moines. Gary served his electricians apprenticeship and obtained his journeyman electrician status at Mt. Pleasant Electric. Gary worked there and at Pioneer Hybrids. For 28 years, Gary was an electrician with the Burlington Northern/Sante Fe Railroad shops in West Burlington, He retired in 2015. Gary also farmed the family farm north of Salem, many with his father Rex.

Gary was very involved with Midwest Old Threshers. He had attended every MOT Reunion since its inception. For most of those years, Gary worked in the Steam Traction area. Gary’s love was the timber on the farm. He was a true conservationist in his timber. He cut firewood from trees which needed to be harvested, and cared for the timber in many other ways.

Gary’s faith was raised during his early years in the Cedar Creek Friends Church. He was a member and retiree of IBEW Local 13 of Burlington.

Those thankful for sharing in Gary’s life include his wife, Marlene Belzer of Mediapolis; 2 daughters, Jennifer Crull and her husband Matt and Joni Brown, all of Mt. Pleasant; 2 granddaughters – Emma and Elizabeth Crull; a sister, Mary Ann Brown and her husband Dan Luttennegger of Burlington and Ralph Brown of Dallas Center, IA and an aunt, Elloise Moyle.

His parents precede Gary in death.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the Cedar Creek Cemetery, the Midwest Old Threshers Foundation or the Shimek Forest Nature Preserve.

