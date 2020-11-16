Gary R. Long, 77, of Winfield, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Winfield. Private family burial will be in Winfield Scott Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the funeral home. A memorial has been established in Gary’s name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. A mask is recommended for the the visitation and service. Gary Raymond Long was born on February 28, 1943 at home in rural Henry County the son of William Raymond and Mildred Verlee (Meeker) Long. On July 26, 1959, he was united in marriage to Barbara Jean Bunker. Gary always said he got his “college” degree on the farm and through Boy Scouts. He always believed his education helped him get jobs. Welding was the trade he was most passionate about. It filled his heart to work along side his son and son-in-law. After retiring he enjoyed Happy Hour with his wife and friends in the shop he built. Hunting with his kids and grandkids was a highlight for him and his hunting partners. The grandkids have many fond memories of Grandpa teaching about animal tracks and safe hunting practices. His most recent love was riding his Harley trike with his beloved wife of 61 years, daughter Jacki, son-in-law Andy and friends. Gary was able to take memorable trips in his last few years. He led a full life and dearly loved his family. Gary will be deeply missed by his wife, Barbara; children, Jerry (Susan) Long of Ames and their children, Allie, Levi and Clayton; Jacki (Andy) Harris of Ames and their children, Hannah, Bailey, Jade and Brock; Jana (Mike) Leeney of Aurora, CO and their son, Carson; eight great-grandchildren, Dathan, Elsie, Nova, Brij, Ayla, Prim Tillie, Hal and Ariah and sister, Marge Wuerker of Buffalo, WY. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leland Long and sister, Norma Marshall.