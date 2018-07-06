Gary A. Kruse

Gary A. Kruse, 69, of rural Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 1:42 p.m. Thursday, July 5, 2018 at the Donnellson Health Center.

Born June 2, 1969, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Ernest and Marietta (Mueller) Kruse. On April 21, 1974, he married Christie A. Nichting.

Survivors include his wife: Chris of Donnellson, Iowa; two daughters: Shelley (Scott) Boeding of O’Fallon, Missouri, and Jill (Pat) Flannery of Robins, Iowa; three sons: Klint Kruse of Monroe Center, Illinois, Kent (Emily) Kruse of Toddville, Iowa and Kasey Kruse of Donnellson, Iowa; six grandchildren: Ella and Ethan Boeding, Dylan and Haylee Flannery, Piper Ebert and Ryder Kruse; five sisters: Mary Lou Sanders of West Point, Iowa, Donna Remick of Altona, Illinois, Kate Doyle of Creston, Iowa, Nancy Hartley of Kingsland, Texas and Sue Wolfe of Fort Madison, Iowa. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Ernie and Marietta Kruse; one brother: Clifford and one sister: Betty Jean.

Gary was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point. He served in the United States Navy. He worked for J.I. Case for thirty-one and a half years. Gary was a hard worker and instilled good work ethics in his kids. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, swimming, boating, his 1978 Ford pickup, playing with his grandchildren and spending time with his family.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon, Sunday, July 8, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point where the family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 2:30 p.m. and a Christian Wake Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 9, 2018 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church with Father Bruce DeRammelaere as celebrant.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point with full military rites presented by Holtz-Geers American Legion Post #668.

Memorials may be made in his memory.

Online condolences may be made at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com. Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.