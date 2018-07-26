Garry Giberson

Garry L. Giberson, 75, passed away on July 25, 2018 at his home. He was born on August 8, 1942 in Fairfield, Iowa to Kenneth and Wyona Loving Giberson. Garry was raised around the farm in the Stockport area and graduated from Stockport High School in 1961. He was united in marriage to Barbara Taylor on May 28, 1980 in Torrington, Wyoming.

Garry and Barb owned and operated G & B Plumbing. He was known for his ability to fix anything and was willing to help anyone out at any time. Garry loved horses, he went to shoe school in Oklahoma to learn the art of shoeing a horse and was always available to shoe a horse. Garry was a member of Saddle Club and spent time team roping. He enjoyed camping with the kids and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Barb; a son, Dennis (Brenda) Giberson of Arbela, Missouri; a daughter, Shelly Girardin of Memphis, Missouri; a stepdaughter, Angie (Tim) Diers of Lockridge, Iowa; a stepson, Jason (Susan) McGee of Arlington, Texas; 5 grandsons; 16 step-grandchildren and step- great-grandchildren; 7 brother and sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 nephews, Shawn Dorothy and Jesse Bartholomew.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua with Pastor Phil Campbell officiating. Burial will be at Spencer Cemetery in Stockport following the service. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 27, 2018 with family present to greet friends from 5 – 7:00 p.m. at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua. Memorials in Garry’s honor may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.