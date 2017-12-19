Garnett L. Rider

Garnett L. Rider, 96, of Donnellson, Iowa passed away at 9:20 A.M. Tuesday December 19, 2017 at the West Point Care Center.

Born September 27, 1921 in Clark County, Missouri the daughter of John Clark “JC” and Oletha Marie Gares Weaver. On January 24, 1942 at Kahoka, Missouri she married Edward J. Rider. He preceded her death on November 2, 2007.

Survivors include two daughters: Kathleen (Dennis) Wilkins of West Point, Iowa, Rose Crossan of Littleton, Colorado .One son: Vern (Linda) Rider of Golden, Colorado. Two grandsons Tom (Donna) Wilkins and Chad Rider. Three granddaughters Janis (Greg) Wickett, Debra (Kevin) Nimke, and Ashley (Jeff) Tumbleson. Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren: Mason, Brant, Aaron, Grant, Ryder, Derek, Finley and Teagan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step mother, husband, one sister, three brothers and two great granddaughters.

Garnett enjoyed tending to her flowers, gardening, visiting with friends and spending time with her grandkids playing games and decorating cookies.

Friends may call and meet with the family from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Friday at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday December 22, 2017 at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with Pastor Dean Graber officiating.

Burial will be in the Evangelical Cemetery in Donnellson.

Memorials may be made to the Donnellson Library.

On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.