Gardening Tips Workshop

Have you thought about trying to grow your own vegetables? Do you have a garden but want to learn how to make it better? Learn valuable gardening tips at the next community wellness workshop on Tuesday, April 3rd at 5:30pm in the Fellowship Cup community room. Chuck Albright, Master Gardener, will answer questions and share tips to start a vegetable garden, even if you don’t have a big yard! If interested call 319-385-3242 to sign up; there is no charge. The Fellowship Cup is located at 203 N. Jefferson St. in Mt. Pleasant.

Healthy Henry County Communities is partnering with the Fellowship Cup to host the monthly community wellness education series. The next workshop will focus on growing and cooking with fresh herbs on May 1st. This series is designed so that all residents of Henry County have the opportunity to learn about heathy habits. Visit facebook.com/HealthyHenryCounty or www.HealthyHenryCounty.org for updates about future workshops.