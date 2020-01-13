Gail Ellen West (final arrangements)

Gail Ellen West, 71, formerly of Mt.Pleasant and Clarion, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Klein Center, West Burlington. She was born March 1, 1948 in Clarion to Orville Knolten and Ethel Clara Lurch West. On February 12, 1969, she married Bennett Leroy McCall in Mason City; they later divorced. Gail was a graduate of Clarion Community High School and University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, where she also completed her Master’s Degree. She was of the Catholic faith.

Ms. West was a student advisor at Upper Iowa University and later Director of Career Development at Iowa Wesleyan College, and was also employed by Motorola. She enjoyed music and singing; tending her flowers, plants and garden; her cats; and feeding the birds.

Survivors include her children; Melissa Ann (Sven) Sinclair of Colombia, Maryland, Lorri Lee (Tim) Miller of Mt. Union, David Bennett (Debra) McCall of Plymouth, Indiana and Daniel Joseph (Casey) McCall of Savannah, Georgia; ten grandchildren; a brother, Benjamin Franklin West of Des Moines and a sister, Rosemary Dufficy of New York. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, David.

According to her wishes, her body will be cremated and there will be no formal services locally. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Clarion, Iowa. Elliott Chapel, New London is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.