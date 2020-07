Funeral Services for Melanie Boyd

Melanie Boyd, age 59, of New London, passed away March 31. A celebration of Life will be held August 1 at 5 pm at the New London VFW, 802 E. McKinley. A memorial has been established in her memory. Online condolences may be left ay elliottfuneralchapel.com. Elliot Chapel in New London is handling arrangements for Melanie Boyd.