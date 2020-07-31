Funeral Announcement for Larry Blint

Larry J. Blint, 73, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 9:36 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, with Father Dennis Hoffman as celebrant.

A private family burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzlfuneral homes.com.