Fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis

There will be a dinner to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis research at the Union Block in Mt. Pleasant from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Cost is $25/person. Serving….Smoked pork loin, Smoked turkey, Appetizer plate, Twice baked potato casserole, Salad and bread, Million Dollar Spaghetti bake, Chicken Penne Pasta and Desserts bars. Variety of beverages for free will donation. Whiskey Friends will be there from 7-10 for you entertainment. Silent auction items will be available. There will be a variety of beverages for free will donation. Whiskey Friends will be there from 7-10 for you entertainment. Silent auction items will be available. Thank you to these sponsors: Mt. Pleasant Tire & Service, TD&T Financial Group, Gamrath Doyle Vens Insurance, Moutrie Trucking, State Farm Insurance and Triple & Trucking. If you cannot attend the event and would like to donate to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, you can mail the donation to Vicki Feldmann at: 2804 West Highland Lane, Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641. Please make checks payable to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.