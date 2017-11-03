Fumigation Continuing Instruction Course is Nov. 14

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Henry County office will host a Fumigation Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial and private fumigant pesticide applicators on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa.

The local attendance site for the Nov. 14 CIC is the Henry County Extension Office. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by sessions from 9 to 11 a.m. The registration fee is $35. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Traci Vantiger at the ISU Extension and Outreach Henry County office at 319-385-8126 or traciv@iastate.edu.

The course will provide continuing instruction credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 7C (Fumigation) and 10 (Research and Demonstration) and private pesticide applicators who are certified to apply fumigants. The course will cover topics including safe handling and storage of pesticides; pests, pest management and pesticides; laws and regulations; and personal protective equipment.

Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered through PSEP can be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/psep.

Contact:

Traci Vantiger, Office Assistant, Henry County Extension, 319-385-8126, traciv@iastate.edu

Betsy Buffington, Pesticide Safety Education Program, 515-294-1122, bbuffing@iastate.edu

Related website:

www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP