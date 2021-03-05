Ft. Madison Show Choir Competition Links

Here’s a link to the links for the livestream of the Fort Madison Show Choir Invitational Stars in the Spotlight.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1izcMVyYVevxHL17P4EiwFXIqkkDp8Pp9/view?fbclid=IwAR38WUgL9md0GiDDsQMbrCKG8-1osDk7Rj3vYr4J9gBfwQTfoSFRUEWSm1Q

Chain Reaction 9:00 am https://youtu.be/FPfxBr9lybQ

Central Lee 10:00 am https://youtu.be/WBnfcflUUn8

InMotion 7:30 pm https://youtu.be/2nqhROUfErA

Day 1 (Friday) for all groups, including Central Lee MS and Fort Madison groups https://youtu.be/lcFXqFWffFo