Ft. Madison Community Thanksgiving Meal

FORT MADISON, IA – With the Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner, the Fort Madison Community Thanksgiving Dinner Committee is busy finalizing last minute details. With over 900 meals served to the community last year, we are ramping up production in 2018!

The 2018 Fort Madison Community Thanksgiving Dinner will take place on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, 2018 in the FORT MADISON HIGH SCHOOL MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM, 2001 Avenue B – Fort Madison, from 11:30AM-2:00PM. Volunteers will be available to assist with trays, beverages and of course bringing a choice of homemade pies to your table. Deliveries are available to shut-ins and those with transportation issues; deliveries will be made on Thanksgiving Day from 10:30am – 1pm. To arrange for a delivery please call the Thanksgiving Hotline Phone at 319-371-1277 beginning November 12th. We encourage people to dine with us that day, but carry outs will be available after 12:30 pm.

The committee appreciates the efforts of the greater Fort Madison business community and Fort Madison Community School District who partner with them to help make this free event happen. It is the goal of the group to see that no one is overlooked this Thanksgiving so getting the word out to community members in need and to those who may not have a family to share a holiday meal with this is of utmost importance!

Volunteers are needed to chop, mix, bake, count, greet, serve, deliver, setup and cleanup in various shifts on Tuesday (4-8pm), Wednesday (8am-4pm) and Thursday (8am – 3pm). Volunteer slots are limited so please contact the Community Thanksgiving Hotline to secure your spot, 319-371-1277. We are in need of pie donations as well. Financial donations continue to allow us to bring the free meals to those in the community who otherwise may not have one. All monetary donations go to the Community Thanksgiving Fund and are used for Community Thanksgiving expenses. As always, your suggestions, questions and concerns are welcome. Please feel free to contact Savanna at chamber@fortmadison.com or contact a volunteer on the hotline phone, 319-371-1277.