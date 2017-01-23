From WMU Supt. Jeff Maeder

Building the Pack

We are now less than two weeks away from the special school bond election, Feb. 7th. The election will be held at the Winfield City hall from 12:00-8:00 pm. There has been a lot of talk and other forms of communication about the project, especially the closer we get to the election date.

In this week’s update, we’d like to explain the two ballot questions that voters will be asked to consider. Voters will be asked to vote on both questions, and both need 60% approval to pass.

Question #1

The first question on the ballot asks citizens to answer if the Winfield-Mt. Union Board of Directors borrow against General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $7.365 million dollars to construct, build, furnish and equip an addition to the existing facility, including instructional space, a gymnasium and related facilities; to remodel, repair, renovate, improve, furnish and equip the existing facility, including, but not limited to, expansion of the cafeteria and commons area, band and music room, and the entrance; and to improve the site, including the removal of the pre-kindergarten/kindergarten portable unit.

This first question includes reconfiguring space in the main building to house all pre-K and Kindergarten students. This will involve moving some classrooms to other locations to make room for the PK and Kindergarten classes, and some remodeling of these rooms to make them more age-appropriate and student-friendly. A portion of the library is also being considered as a space to renovate for classroom use.

In order to increase the cafeteria and industrial arts spaces, we need to utilize the small gym area. This creates the need to build another gym to replace the current one. The metal building on the west side would be removed to make room for both the gym and the larger industrial arts learning areas.

Finally, the new main entrance is designed for increased security for our students and staff. This area will also house new administrative offices and reception area for more convenience for parents when coming to pick up or drop off students in all grade levels.

Question #2

The second ballot question asks citizens to answer if the Winfield-Mt. Union Board of Directors be authorized to levy an annual tax of up to $4.05 per thousand dollars of assessed value of their taxable property. The dollars raised through this levy would be restricted to only be used to pay the principal and interest on money borrowed for this specific project.

In other words, nothing will or can be done outside the scope of the description of the project.

In past articles, we’ve explained how to determine the actual increase in taxes property owners would be paying, on residential, commercial and agricultural land (per acre).

There are a few other questions being asked in the community related to use of space, applying for grants, and who can vote.

The space issue is on the minds of everyone. The building has been looked at, and input sought through community and staff meetings since early October. At this stage in the process, there are a lot of ideas and concepts being designed. This is common for all projects requiring public approval for financing. Once public approval is given, then a new process of design and input begins in order to provide specifications for companies to use in bidding the work.

This process will take several months to complete before the final design specifications are ready to be let out for bid. It also requires additional design fees that would be foolishly spent before we know if there’s going to be approval from the community to move forward. The community and other school stakeholders can be assured that there will be more community and staff involvement if/when the bond issue passes.

Writing grants for construction work is a valid consideration. There are some things to remember about grants. First, they are often for specific purposes rather than multi-faceted projects like this one. Grants to cover the size of this project are very competitive, and are often approved on a regional or state level to impact more people. Most grants have strict requirements and specifications to follow that may not always meet the specific needs of a school project. For these reasons, the school district has not yet looked into writing grants.

Finally, any registered voter living in the Winfield-Mt. Union school district is eligible to vote on Feb. 7th. This includes people who own or rent property. Some have expressed concern that people who rent won’t have to pay the additional taxes, which is true. Many of these same people have kids in our school, and choose to live and add value to our community in other ways.

Once again, folks are encouraged to participate in this community process by continuing to ask questions, express their thoughts, and vote on what they believe to be best for our kids and our future as a community. Please keep the questions coming, and we’ll do our best to provide the answers leading up to the vote on February 7th, from 12:00-8:00 pm.