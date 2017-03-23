From Wednesday City Council Meeting

The Iris Motel doesn’t have its’ license back…yet but Jack Swarm said it looks like things are on the path to operating properly. The city building and zoning administrator told the Mt. Pleasant City Council Wednesday night he did another walk thru Wednesday. He said work is taking place to eliminate the safety and health hazards that he and the state inspector found, leading to the license suspension. Swarm also said he was willing to lift his imminent danger warning. The motel on west Washington street is 95% vacant after the city and the state gave orders to vacate. Since all the rooms are in a state of repair and remodel no one is allowed back in. And, if and when, the motel is back in operation Swarm said it will do business as a regular motel and not a residential motel.

In other business at the Mt. Pleasant regular city council meeting Wednesday night, the council agreed to the contract with WEMIGA Waste to handle the annual city spring cleanup at a cost of $16, 500. The curbside pickup will occur the last week in April on the same days as the regular garbage collection.