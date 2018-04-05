From Thursday Supervisors Meeting

During the Henry County Supervisors meeting this morning three long time county employees were recognized for their service with certificates….Accessor Gary Dustman for 40 years, Planning & Zoning Director Joe Buffington for 15 years and former Recorder Shirley Wandling for 45 years. The recognitions kicked off the monthly department head meeting. Treasurer Ana Lair shared news about a unique set-up for Mt. Pleasant Middle School Students….those who are old enough to test for driver’s permit can now take the operator knowledge test at school. If they pass they will still have to go to the Treasurer’s office for their permit. Lair hopes the other middle schools in the county will soon offer the opportunity. She also reported that 27% of property taxes were collected online.

Recorder Mindy Fitzgibbon said state-wide 10,800 notices are going out regarding lapsed boat licenses. If you no longer own a boat but still receive a notice you can go to the Recorder’s office to straighten out the record.

Tammy Mulford representing the county attorney said that office is preparing for the Michael Syperda trial the first of May. They are taking depositions and talking to possible witnesses.

Emergency Management Coordinator Walt Jackson reported that 75 people attended the recent weather spotter class. That compares to 60 the last time it was held two years ago. He said he had been working on active shooter policies and training with New London and Winfield Mt. Union schools. Jackson also said he’s been working with area churches on the same types of plans as well as security. Plus, there are those churches that need natural disaster plans. One church has even asked for first aid training.