From the WMU Supt. Jeff Maeder

Building the Pack News

As we continue to get the word out about the school facility improvement project, there are a few common questions people are asking. In this week’s article, we’d like to address two of these.

One question is, “Why do we need a new gym, don’t we already have two?” Yes, we have two gyms, including the main large gym, and a smaller gym where elementary PE classes are held. There are also practices on a daily basis by all age levels in multiple sports. The small gym is also a space where we have assemblies and other large group functions.

We are not adding a third gym, we are replacing the current small gym as a result of needing this space to address one of the priorities determined by the board, which is the need for more cafeteria space. Continuing to have two gyms is necessary due to the demand from our community for a place for kids to participate in various activities, and is a strong indicator that we value having this available for those choosing to raise their kids in the Winfield-Mt. Union school district.

Another question is about classroom space since removal of the portable PK-Kindergarten classroom building has been identified as a priority. There are several reconfigurations to create space in the proposed plans. These include relocating the elementary office area and moving the current teacher’s workroom on the first floor to make room for PK and Kindergarten classrooms. Other instructional spaces would be created in the current library, as well as the new commons/cafeteria. In the library, we will be looking at some of the latest designs in instructional spaces that provide both efficiency and flexibility.

The plan also includes tearing down the current metal building where the music and industrial arts programs are held to make room for the new industrial arts and gymnasium. This will actually provide an estimated net increase of 1,800 square feet. We believe that with this repurposed space the district could accommodate up to 100 additional students.

Some Financial Facts

Many of you have likely seen the flyers around town, as well as the drawings of the completed facility. We have included financial information in these flyers with tax calculation tables for residential, commercial and agricultural land. As mentioned in previous articles and meetings, these three types of property are calculated differently according to roll back rates and other credits.

The assessed value of property is used as the basis for the calculation of the actual change in tax payment. As the tax table shows, the simplest way to calculate your own property tax rate is to multiply the Net Taxable Value of your property by $4.05 (the amount being asked for on the ballot). This will determine how much more the property owner would pay on an annual basis. The table also shows the change on a per month basis, which is simply dividing the annual payment by 12.

For farmland, the table shows the average annual estimated cost on a per acre basis. The amounts shown on the table show the average assessed value of an acre of land in the four counties that make up the Winfield-Mt. Union school district. For example, the highest average change in taxes for Henry county was under $4.00 per acre in 2015. The table is only to show how to figure a person’s own assessed property value. As a reminder, multiply the Net Taxable Value per acre by $4.05 to calculate the change in cost per acre based on the assessed value.

Absentee Voting Option

There is an option for those not able to make it to the polls on February 7th, and that is by absentee ballot. Henry county residents can stop by the courthouse between 8-4 weekdays at the auditor’s office to vote prior to Feb. 7th. The other option is to download an absentee ballot from the website (henrycountyiowa.us) and clicking on Election Info, Main Election Overview, then Absentee Ballot Form. This form needs to be printed, filled out and mailed back to the auditor’s office. Once received by the auditor and within 24 hours, a ballot will be mailed out. In order for all this to happen by Feb. 7th, it is advised that the request is mailed by Jan. 24th.

This option is especially useful for our college students who have returned for second semester by now. The poll will be open on Feb. 7th from 12:00-8:00 pm for those wishing to vote the conventional way. As a final reminder, there are two questions that will be on the ballot. In the next article, we’ll explain what those questions are and what they mean.

As always, if there are groups or individuals with questions or would like someone to come talk about the project, or other related topics, please contact the school at 257-7700 x101.