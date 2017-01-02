From the Weekend

At approximately 9:46PM on December 31, 2016 the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Highway 78.

It was found that Joshua Brown, of Wayland, rear ended a car driven by Rebecca Boshart, of rural Wayland, as she was stopped at the stop sign.

Brown was cited for Failure to Maintain Control and Failure to Prove Security Against Liability.

No injuries were reported and damages were estimated at $3000.

At approximately 12:18AM on January 1, 2017, a disturbance was reported in Winfield.

Investigation led to Christa Wagner, of Winfield, being arrested and charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury.