From the Utilities Meeting

The Mt. Pleasant Utilities Board of Trustees met in regular session Tuesday. Utilities Treasurer Randy Neff provided the board with the proposed capital and operating budgets. He didn’t go into depth at the meeting but told the board they would discuss the details at the budget work session scheduled for May 9th. Neff did say there are several construction system needs projects in addition to local construction projects that are included in the capital budget. The board approved a resolution decreasing the customer commercial demand rate and the customer industrial demand rate. This is a result of a decrease in the Utilities purchase power rate. Manager Jack Hedgecock said a kick off meeting will be held next week for construction of the well #4 ground storage reservoir tank. That project should be complete by fall. The above ground tank will be built on North Adams Street on the lot across from the Utilities plant. Hedgecock said the water main replacement project on Jefferson Street is going well. Utilities crews are replacing 1,000 feet of 8 and 12 inch main from Washington to Madison. The work also includes moving curb stops and 22 services. Treasurer Neff reported total gross receipts for March at one million, 207 thousand, 368 dollars.